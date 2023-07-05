BAE Systems (BA) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of BAE Systems (LON: BA) recently:

6/27/2023 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/27/2023 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,100 ($13.96) price target on the stock.

6/16/2023 – BAE Systems had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($12.69) price target on the stock.

6/16/2023 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a GBX 1,060 ($13.45) price target on the stock.

Shares of BA traded down GBX 9 ($0.11) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 909 ($11.54). The company had a trading volume of 2,233,474 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 964.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 926.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.16, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. BAE Systems plc has a 1-year low of GBX 702.20 ($8.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,037 ($13.16). The company has a market capitalization of £27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,782.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.58.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

