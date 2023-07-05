Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Acquired by Janiczek Wealth Management LLC

Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 430,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,623 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $25,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $151,000. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $219,000.

Shares of AVDE traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.01. The stock had a trading volume of 30,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,560. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $44.63 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.64 and its 200 day moving average is $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

