Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of AWX stock opened at $2.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Avalon has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $4.40.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.38 million for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 26.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.58% of Avalon worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

(Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.