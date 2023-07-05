Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 875 Shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. cut its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.06% of Commerce Bancshares worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 621.3% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.1 %

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $49.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.74. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $389.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

