Atwood & Palmer Inc. Sells 2,350 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 73,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,350 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCO. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 1,062.0% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,635,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,231,000 after purchasing an additional 11,548,138 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,342,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430,962 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,755,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,928,000 after buying an additional 1,966,589 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 320.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,654,000 after buying an additional 1,623,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakhurst Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Oakhurst Advisors LLC now owns 2,013,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,424,000 after buying an additional 1,156,947 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCO opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.26 and a 1 year high of $20.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0496 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

