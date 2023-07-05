Atwood & Palmer Inc. Increases Stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned 0.55% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $14,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVEM. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,504.4% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 473,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 460,273 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 22,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 11,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3,268.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after buying an additional 15,069 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $44.37 and a 12 month high of $56.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

