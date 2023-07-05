Atwood & Palmer Inc. Decreases Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 96.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,170 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 340,127 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. My Personal CFO LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 742.5% during the first quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 20,481 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 18,050 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 15.2% during the first quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 69.0% during the first quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,852 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 59.1% during the first quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 85,525 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 31,766 shares during the period. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 16.2% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 44,314 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 6,185 shares during the period. 60.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel stock opened at $33.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.43 and a 200 day moving average of $29.68. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $40.73. The stock has a market cap of $139.44 billion, a PE ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Benchmark upgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

