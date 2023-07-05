Atwood & Palmer Inc. Cuts Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for about 2.3% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $24,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,442,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.5% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after buying an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 30.1% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after buying an additional 63,040 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth approximately $12,926,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Raghuvir Malhotra sold 11,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.62, for a total value of $4,349,704.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,033.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 547,243 shares of company stock valued at $209,102,122 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MA opened at $393.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $276.87 and a 1-year high of $395.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $378.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $367.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 169.12% and a net margin of 42.33%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Mastercard from $425.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mastercard from $410.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup raised their target price on Mastercard from $435.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $438.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $417.27.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

