Atwood & Palmer Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. owned about 0.70% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GEM opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $31.59. The firm has a market cap of $991.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.73.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

