Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 560 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atlas Brown Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 24.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 164,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.60, for a total value of $76,744,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,028,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,241,071,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 970,965 shares of company stock worth $423,725,107. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $466.03. The company had a trading volume of 285,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,080,218. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $437.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $378.74. The company has a market capitalization of $442.39 billion, a PE ratio of 73.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $296.32 and a one year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The business’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $430.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.90.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

