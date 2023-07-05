Atlas Brown Inc. Sells 128 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.85. 120,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,261,787. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.54 and a 1 year high of $147.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $138.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.74. The company has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.