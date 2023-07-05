Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,184 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for about 1.0% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In related news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total transaction of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,009,825. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.07 and a 12 month high of $85.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 62.78%. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is presently 40.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.88.

TJX Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.