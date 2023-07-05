Atlas Brown Inc. Increases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 60.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.65.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,204,638.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,305,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,196,586. The stock has a market cap of $138.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $40.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

