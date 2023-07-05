Atlas Brown Inc. Has $956,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,786 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,911,113 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,547,031,000 after acquiring an additional 211,646 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,263,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,485 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,240,747 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $705,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,082 shares during the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

Applied Materials stock traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, hitting $143.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 451,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,178. The firm has a market cap of $120.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $129.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.82. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $71.12 and a one year high of $146.69.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.