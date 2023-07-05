Atlas Brown Inc. Has $456,000 Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 192.0% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $67.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Cloudflare from $64.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.63.

Shares of NET traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.83. The stock had a trading volume of 220,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,369,753. The firm has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.37 and a 52 week high of $80.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $290.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $739,327.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 157,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $739,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 381,567 shares of company stock worth $23,619,390 over the last ninety days. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

