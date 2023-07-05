Atlas Brown Inc. Has $1.93 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Atlas Brown Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after purchasing an additional 222,556,396 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,205,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,154,239,000 after acquiring an additional 804,401 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,679,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,164,579,000 after purchasing an additional 162,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,651,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $857,116,000 after acquiring an additional 523,135 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.36. 97,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,873,599. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $134.09 and a 1-year high of $162.12. The company has a market cap of $51.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

