Atlas Brown Inc. Acquires 130 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after purchasing an additional 43,463,232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,114 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,611,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,027,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181,477 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,012,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $802,145,000 after purchasing an additional 32,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $775,669,000 after purchasing an additional 357,700 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $370.89. 4,008,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,795,207. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $372.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $347.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.42.
Invesco QQQ Company Profile
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
