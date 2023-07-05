Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Short Interest Up 40.9% in June

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the May 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Insider Activity at Atlanticus

In other Atlanticus news, Director Denise M. Harrod sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total transaction of $73,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,648. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Atlanticus Price Performance

Shares of ATLCP stock opened at $20.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.04. Atlanticus has a 12-month low of $15.88 and a 12-month high of $24.25.

Atlanticus Announces Dividend

About Atlanticus

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st.

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

