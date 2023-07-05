Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share on Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Atalaya Mining Stock Performance

Shares of ATYM stock opened at GBX 334 ($4.24) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 327.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 340.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £467.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,031.25, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70. Atalaya Mining has a 12 month low of GBX 183 ($2.32) and a 12 month high of GBX 385 ($4.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.42.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Atalaya Mining from GBX 480 ($6.09) to GBX 450 ($5.71) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.62) target price on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.