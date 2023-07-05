ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AACG opened at $1.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.65. ATA Creativity Global has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.64.

ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ATA Creativity Global had a negative return on equity of 35.42% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The company had revenue of $6.16 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ATA Creativity Global stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in ATA Creativity Global ( NASDAQ:AACG Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 28,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.09% of ATA Creativity Global as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students.

