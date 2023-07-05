Associated Banc-Corp to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.54 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Associated Banc in a note issued to investors on Thursday, June 29th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.55. The consensus estimate for Associated Banc’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Associated Banc’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Associated Banc alerts:

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $504.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.71 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS.

Associated Banc Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Shares of Associated Banc stock opened at $16.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average is $19.47. Associated Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,660,033 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,694,000 after acquiring an additional 523,996 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,302,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,277,000 after buying an additional 328,137 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 51.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,862,000 after buying an additional 4,580,115 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,052,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,728,000 after buying an additional 210,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Associated Banc by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,238,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $148,134,000 after buying an additional 319,716 shares during the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Associated Banc

In other news, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 42,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Haddad acquired 5,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $99,762.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director R Jay Gerken bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $48,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,518.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Associated Banc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.07%.

About Associated Banc

(Free Report)

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.