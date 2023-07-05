AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 234,900 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the May 31st total of 294,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMK. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AssetMark Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of AMK stock remained flat at $29.40 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 47,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,861. AssetMark Financial has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AssetMark Financial ( NYSE:AMK Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $176.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.42 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 15.20%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $25,316.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,639,679.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.83, for a total transaction of $240,343.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,403,887.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.61, for a total value of $25,316.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 156,693 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,679.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,654 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,602 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 82.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter worth $109,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AssetMark Financial during the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 28.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AssetMark Financial Company Profile

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

