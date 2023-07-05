Asset Dedication LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDO – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,072 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,934 shares during the period. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Asset Dedication LLC owned approximately 0.32% of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF worth $7,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 203,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.24. 95,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.15. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $24.87 and a one year high of $25.31.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a Bloomberg global index of USD denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2022 and Jan 1, 2024. IBDO was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

