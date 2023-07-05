Asset Dedication LLC Has $9.99 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Asset Dedication LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for 0.9% of Asset Dedication LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ITOT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $323,903,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 1,293,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,105,000 after buying an additional 382,572 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Investment Management Co. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,269,000. American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,770,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 676,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,371,000 after acquiring an additional 20,118 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ITOT traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. The stock had a trading volume of 349,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,839. The company has a market cap of $44.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $93.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.30. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $77.44 and a 1-year high of $98.04.

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

