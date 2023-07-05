Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC reduced its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 29,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.4% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 113,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 17,651 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AJG shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $213.00 to $211.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $231.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total transaction of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 1,500 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.78, for a total value of $317,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,266,781.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 57,419 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.21, for a total transaction of $12,127,466.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,056.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,503 shares of company stock valued at $21,433,355 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $215.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,644. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $220.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.37.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Research analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

