Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.37

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.37 and traded as low as $20.00. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 29,535 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AROW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Arrow Financial Trading Down 3.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.38 and a 200 day moving average of $26.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.14 million, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Arrow Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrow Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. 44.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

