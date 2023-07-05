Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.37

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.37 and traded as low as $20.00. Arrow Financial shares last traded at $20.33, with a volume of 29,535 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $326.14 million, a P/E ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.27.

Arrow Financial Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arrow Financial

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrow Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,599,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Arrow Financial by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after purchasing an additional 24,798 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after purchasing an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,881,000 after purchasing an additional 39,409 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Financial

(Free Report)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.