Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Short Interest Down 26.3% in June

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,300 shares, a drop of 26.3% from the May 31st total of 951,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 328,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AHH traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.85. 392,026 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,616. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 14.39 and a current ratio of 14.39. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.95. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $10.04 and a twelve month high of $14.62.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $56.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.39 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 12.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.58%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 91.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Armada Hoffler Properties

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $8,031,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,603,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after buying an additional 614,171 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,351,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,728,000 after buying an additional 559,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,032,000 after buying an additional 408,615 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler (NYSE:AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

