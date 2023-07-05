Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by Ahrens Investment Partners LLC

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC cut its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 18,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 7,821 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 31,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,512,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of ADM traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $77.15. 659,966 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,053,993. The company has a market cap of $42.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $69.92 and a 12-month high of $98.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The firm had revenue of $24.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

