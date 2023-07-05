Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Short Interest Down 29.9% in June

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the May 31st total of 12,700 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RKDA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on shares of Arcadia Biosciences from $80.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arcadia Biosciences

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RKDA. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Arcadia Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in Arcadia Biosciences by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 282,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 129,811 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares during the period.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA opened at $3.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.87. Arcadia Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $44.40.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The basic materials company reported ($3.83) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.35) by $2.52. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 245.87% and a negative return on equity of 63.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Research analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -14.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcadia Biosciences

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

