Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Free Report) shares dropped 0.9% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.75 ($0.03). Approximately 2,488,893 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 4,516,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.78 ($0.04).

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.61, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 5.55. The company has a market capitalization of £33.83 million, a PE ratio of -275.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds 66% interests in the Zamsort copper project; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper-belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

