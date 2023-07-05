Arbor Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,397 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,397 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.10. The stock had a trading volume of 193,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,332. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.48. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $27.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

