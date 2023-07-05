Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Bought by Atwood & Palmer Inc.

Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 156,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the quarter. Aptiv makes up about 1.7% of Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Atwood & Palmer Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $17,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,975,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.35, for a total value of $69,141.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,075.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $700,158.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 585,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,504,674. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Price Performance

Aptiv stock opened at $103.03 on Wednesday. Aptiv PLC has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $124.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on APTV. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $136.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $141.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.93.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.