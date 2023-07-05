Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF) Short Interest Up 37.5% in June

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 37.5% from the May 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIF. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 247.4% in the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 362,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 258,268 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 20.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 761,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,975,000 after buying an additional 128,865 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 114.0% in the first quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 157,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 83,633 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 39,783 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Tactical Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000.

Get Apollo Tactical Income Fund alerts:

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AIF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.84. 32,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,316. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.41. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a 12-month low of $11.74 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were given a $0.122 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.40%.

(Free Report)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Tactical Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.