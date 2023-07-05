Apollo Currency (APL) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $648,094.91

Apollo Currency (APL) traded down 10.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 5th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.38 million and approximately $648,094.91 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00041511 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00030590 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013914 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004440 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0374 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users.Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

