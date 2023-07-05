ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.

Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in ANSYS by 57.1% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in ANSYS by 927.3% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS by 106.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $266.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $326.00 to $347.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.92.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

ANSYS Stock Performance

In other news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total value of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.17, for a total transaction of $501,109.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,707 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,383.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.61, for a total transaction of $147,305.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,541 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,214.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 56,976 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,047 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS stock traded down $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $323.92. The stock had a trading volume of 146,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,509. The company has a 50-day moving average of $316.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $28.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $339.55.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.26. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $509.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.15 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS Profile

(Free Report)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Further Reading

