Anexo Group (LON:ANX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $59.00

Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX – Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.75) and last traded at GBX 60 ($0.76), with a volume of 133660 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59.50 ($0.76).

Anexo Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £70.80 million, a PE ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 77.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 97.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.15.

Anexo Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Anexo Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Anexo Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 588.24%.

Anexo Group Company Profile

Anexo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated credit hire and legal services to the clients involved in a non-fault accident in the United Kingdom. It operates in two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. The company offers replacement vehicles and associated legal assistance to consumers involved in non-fault motor accidents.

