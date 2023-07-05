Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Shares Down 6.4%

Posted by on Jul 5th, 2023

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEBFree Report) fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 1,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $60.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEBFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEBFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anebulo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.