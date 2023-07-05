Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) fell 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 1,472 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 4,755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.35.

The firm has a market cap of $60.74 million, a PE ratio of -5.04 and a beta of -1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.66.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Herr Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ANEB Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000. Herr Investment Group LLC owned about 0.12% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. Its lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

