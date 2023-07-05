Analysts Set Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS) Target Price at $9.94

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.94.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Thoughtworks from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TWKS. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Thoughtworks in the first quarter worth $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Thoughtworks by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Thoughtworks by 2,061.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thoughtworks by 360.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

Thoughtworks Price Performance

Thoughtworks stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.46. Thoughtworks has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $307.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.93 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 4.16%. Equities analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

