Analysts’ Price Target Changes for July 5th (ACVA, APLE, AVDL, AXTA, BLDR, BOOT, CARG, CCEP, COTY, CP)

Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, July 5th:

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $15.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE)

had its price target raised by Barclays PLC from $19.00 to $20.00.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) had its target price raised by HC Wainwright from $17.50 to $21.00.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $36.00 to $37.00.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) had its price target raised by Wedbush from $135.00 to $175.00.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $90.00 to $98.00.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $15.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $66.50 to $75.50.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $13.00 to $14.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $87.00.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $29.00.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its target price increased by BTIG Research from $560.00 to $613.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $163.00 to $181.00.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $22.00 to $30.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $128.00 to $140.00.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $11.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $125.00 to $135.00.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $26.00 to $27.00.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $139.00 to $148.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $375.00 to $260.00.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) had its price target boosted by CL King from $128.00 to $133.00.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) had its price target trimmed by Benchmark Co. from $8.00 to $6.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $158.00.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) had its price target increased by Evercore ISI from $72.00 to $80.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $232.00 to $277.00.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $15.00 to $14.00.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from $16.00 to $15.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $72.00 to $78.00.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $158.00 to $163.00.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $26.00 to $28.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $75.00 to $69.00.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $62.00.

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) had its price target lowered by HSBC Holdings plc from $8.50 to $8.00.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target increased by Bank of America Co. from $244.00 to $270.00.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $120.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $91.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $255.00 to $270.00.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from $277.00 to $275.00.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) had its target price boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $46.00 to $48.00.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN) had its target price raised by DA Davidson from $60.00 to $70.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $85.00.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $45.00 to $35.00.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $33.00 to $10.00.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $63.00.

