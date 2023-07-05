Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS) Trading 1% Higher

Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Free Report) traded up 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.48 and last traded at $19.48. 60 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.29.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 million, a P/E ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.09.

Get Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 46.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares in the last quarter.

About Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.