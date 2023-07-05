Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY) Short Interest Down 21.1% in June

Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the May 31st total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 472,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Amplify Energy Stock Performance

Shares of AMPY stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.76. 155,155 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,360. Amplify Energy has a 12 month low of $5.49 and a 12 month high of $10.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.79 million. Amplify Energy had a net margin of 103.74% and a return on equity of 186.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amplify Energy will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Amplify Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amplify Energy

In related news, CEO Martyn Willsher sold 26,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $182,203.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,438 shares in the company, valued at $825,000.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPY. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amplify Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth about $337,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Energy in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 5,797.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amplify Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 242,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 13,869 shares during the last quarter. 40.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, exploitation, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's properties consist of operated and non-operated working interests in producing and undeveloped leasehold acreage, as well as working interests in identified producing wells located in Oklahoma, the Rockies, federal waters offshore Southern California, East Texas/North Louisiana, and Eagle Ford.

