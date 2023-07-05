Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
