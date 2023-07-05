Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE opened at $0.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.26. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 1.48.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $168,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after purchasing an additional 61,269 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,307,338 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 77,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ampio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $72,000. 19.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

