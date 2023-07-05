Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Position Boosted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $4,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 44,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 46,185 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 881,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $71,958,000 after buying an additional 15,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amphenol from $91.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.86.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE APH traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $84.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 470,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,668,809. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.28. The firm has a market cap of $50.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.08 and a 52 week high of $85.21.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 15.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 184,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $13,746,747.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.