American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMS shares. TheStreet lowered shares of American Shared Hospital Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMS opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. American Shared Hospital Services has a 52 week low of $2.21 and a 52 week high of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

American Shared Hospital Services ( NYSEAMERICAN:AMS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. American Shared Hospital Services had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $4.93 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Shared Hospital Services by 26.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 158,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Further Reading

