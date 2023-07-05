American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Mystic Asset Management Inc.

Mystic Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Monument Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its stake in American Express by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 1,744 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American Express by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 62,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,309,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Express by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,356 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in American Express by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 75,771 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

American Express Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AXP traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.81. The stock had a trading volume of 662,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,337,450. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.47. The company has a market cap of $130.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the payment services company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.50.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

