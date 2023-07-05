American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

AXL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com raised American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 28th.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AXL opened at $8.36 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $6.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $978.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. American Axle & Manufacturing had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 757,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 164,942 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,211,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,459,000 after buying an additional 35,343 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 1,630,951 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after buying an additional 32,738 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126,858 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $16,611,000 after buying an additional 74,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 760,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 530,016 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

(Free Report

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.