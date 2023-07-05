Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Altisource Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $51.37 on Friday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $103.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.95. The company has a market cap of $90.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The asset manager reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million for the quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King sold 18,770 shares of Altisource Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total transaction of $1,537,638.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 175,840 shares in the company, valued at $14,404,812.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAMC. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altisource Asset Management during the first quarter valued at about $430,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $583,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $257,000. Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $637,000. 3.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altisource Asset Management Company Profile

AAMC has historically been an asset management company that provides portfolio management and corporate governance services to investment vehicles but given the sale and discontinuance of certain operations the Company is in the process of repositioning itself. Additional information is available at www.altisourceamc.com.

