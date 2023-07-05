Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $4,560,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 147.6% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $408.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $310.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $374.93. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $408.76.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

